Bell checks in at Pitt
Pitt was the first power five school to offer Gaithersburg (MD) athlete Charles Bell. Over the weekend, Bell was one of the many prospects from the Maryland and Virginia area to take visits to Pitt...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news