Behind enemy lines: Previewing the Backyard Brawl
We caught up with Keenan Cummings of WVSports.com to get a better look at the Mountaineers as Pitt gets ready for the Backyard Brawl tonight.West Virginia has a reinvented roster and lost some play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news