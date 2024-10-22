Advertisement
Video: Amadou-Kante, Austin, and Lowe speak after Pitt's Saturday practice
Press conference videos following Pitt's Saturday practice
• Jim Hammett
Practice report: First look at 2024-25 Pitt basketball
The first live action of Pitt basketball
• Jim Hammett
Ten Takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference
Ten things that stood out from Narduzzi's Friday press conference.
• Jim Hammett
A conversation with Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe
The hoops season is right around the corner, so today we're sitting down with guards Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe.
• Chris Peak
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Greene, Syracuse, the off week and more
With a Thursday game coming up, Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Friday.
• Chris Peak
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Syracuse with TheJuiceOnline
