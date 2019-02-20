Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 13:17:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Behind enemy lines: Georgia Tech

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Something has to give tonight in Atlanta as Pitt brings a nine-game losing streak to take on Georgia Tech, who is also carrying in a seven-game losing streak of it’s own. We spoke with Kelly Quinla...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}