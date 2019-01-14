Behind enemy lines: Florida State
Pitt welcomes Florida State to the Petersen Events Center this evening. The Seminoles nearly knocked off No. 1 Duke on Saturday, but came up short and will be looking to rebound tonight. Ira Schoff...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news