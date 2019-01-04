Behind Enemy Lines: An inside look at UNC
Pitt welcomes 15th-ranked North Carolina to the Petersen Events Center on Saturday for the team's ACC opener. The Tar Heels are one of the most talented teams in the country, and to help get a bett...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news