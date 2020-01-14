Behind enemy lines: A closer look at Louisville
Pitt is set to take on 11th ranked Louisville tonight at the Petersen Events Center. In order to get a better understanding of the Cardinals, we go Behind enemy lines with Ty Spalding of CardinalSp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news