Behind enemy lines: A closer look at Florida State
Pitt is set to take on Florida State today in Tallahassee. We caught up with Ira Schoffel of Warchant.com to get a better look at the Panthers' opponent. The Florida State offense has played four q...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news