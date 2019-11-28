News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Beatty recaps Virginia Tech, talks about his seniors

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt wide receivers coach Chris Beatty spoke to the media ahead of Pitt’s season finale against Boston College. See what he had to say about this upcoming game, his seniors, and more.What do you th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}