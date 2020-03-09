How does Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates feel about the experience the Panthers have on defense this season? He broke down the unit after last week's practices.

We talked to Damar on Monday and he said it didn’t feel like a day one and said it felt like you guys were able to just jump back in. Would you sort of agree with that notion?

Bates: I think the biggest thing I worry about is the complacency of knowing what we’re doing. So I would never say - it was easy for the older guys because they’ve done it. Everything is what it is, everybody’s back, but I would say for the most part it was still a first day. We still had the same issues. They were just more comfortable, some of the older guys, but it was also no pads. Today was a little different story.

What’s it like having so many experienced players in your unit?

Bates: Well it gives us a chance to move a little faster with the install. We’ve got a lot more in right now than we would normally would at this point. We can tinker with some new things, some new concepts and other than that, not a thing different. We’re going to go out and play the same defense and do it the same way we always do.

Expectations haven’t been this high for a Pitt defense in a long time. What kind of pressure does that add to the team or does it?

Bates: No, I don’t think it adds any pressure. The bottom line is we’re going to do what we do the way we do it. Whether it’s a brand new guy or an old guy. Nobody even knew who these guys were last year at this time. We obviously want to play at a better level than what we did last year. I mean 15th in the country is OK, but OK isn’t why I came here and I know the players expect way more. So we’re shooting for a lot better than that.

You have a lot of big names back on the defensive line and secondary, but what are you seeing from the linebackers and what are the expectations for that group?

Bates: Well there’s no such thing as a big name here. You’re just another player. Go out and play the way you’re supposed to do it. Anybody that starts to feel that they’re bigger than they are, that’s my job to make sure they’re not.

What was it like post-bowl game when Jaylen came out after the bowl game and said he was coming back. There was an iffiness whether or not Damar would get that extra year and Paris didn’t know what he was doing…What were you thinking about? Were you putting in replacement plans in case they weren’t able to come back?

Bates: Not at all. I would assume all of them would go out first, so we were always prepared for them to leave because that’s why you come, hopefully to make it to the NFL and I know they will at some point here. But our plan was to just move on with whoever showed up and who was back. Are we excited they’re back? Absolutely. But did we have a plan if they didn’t? For sure. We were ready to go with the next group and as you know the next guy up is the next guy up and Des Alexandre found that out, what? During two-a-day’s when Weaver went down and so the next guy will be ready to go. That’s our job.

How are your linebackers looking so far?

Bates: They’re doing great. I mean it was the first day of pads, so we had some mistakes. But I feel like those guys are making progress. Phil Campbell and Cam Bright have played a lot of football, so has Chase Pine. So those guys right now are just getting more comfortable with their position. We’ll see after today. I’ll tell you after today how the young guys did.

Phil and Cam played the same position last year, and you moved Phil to the other side?

Bates: He has already moved, correct.

So that’s ideally what you’re looking for, Phil at money and Cam at Star?

Bates: Those are the starters right now, yes.

Does the talent you bring back on the defensive line make things easier for the second and third levels?

Bates: Well it always makes a big difference when you can rush the quarterback. I think the biggest thing we’re working on more than anything is stopping the run. We want to be the number one team in the country at stopping the run and we were not, then the last thing is get turnovers. We were poor in turnovers. Not happy about it and that’s why if you stand around here and listen, that’s the number one thing that we’re encouraging is turnovers.

Campbell is versatile in that he’s played a few spots in his career?

Bates: Oh for sure, but he played some on both positions last year. So it’s really not new to him, now it’s just his position.