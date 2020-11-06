Bates on Brandon Hill, defending Florida State, and more
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates addressed the media on Wednesday. He talked about Brandon Hill, defending Florida State, and more. Here is a rundown of his remarks.Randy I know you are an op...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news