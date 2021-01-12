Panther-lair - Bates named AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year

Randy Bates was named Pitt's defensive coordinator ahead of the 2018 season. Since that time the Panthers' defense has been among the best in the ACC and even the country. Bates was recognized for that performance today by being named the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

“This is a tremendously humbling honor that I gratefully accept on behalf of Coach (Pat) Narduzzi, my fellow assistants and, most importantly, the outstanding young men who proudly wear that Pitt helmet each fall Saturday,” Bates said in a press release. “It really is a program award and I’m thrilled to share it with our entire Pitt football family.”

Pitt's defense was among the nation's best in 2020 in a number of categories. Overall, Pitt ranked 20th in the nation in total defense surrendering just 339.5 yards per game. It marked the second straight year Pitt's defense cracked the top-20 nationally in that department.

Pitt's defense has garnered a reputation for having one of the best pass rushes in the country. The Panthers led the nation in total sacks this year with 46 and tackles for loss with 111. Senior defensive ends Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver both garnered consensus All-American honors for their play this past season.

Pitt's defense was particularly stingy in defending the run, as the team allowed just 93.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranked fourth in the country. The 14 interceptions generated by Pitt was also a top five finish nationally.

In the two seasons prior to Bates' arrival in Pittsburgh, the Panthers defense finished 70th in total defense in 2017, and 100th in 2016. The team's defense has improved dramatically under his guidance

“Randy Bates represents the very best of the coaching profession,” Pat Narduzzi said of Bates in a statement. “He’s a teacher first and foremost. I love that Randy is so passionate and committed to the people he works with, especially our players. He’s a great leader for not only our student-athletes, but also our staff. Randy is very deserving of this award.”

The AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year award has been handed out annually since 1997. Prior winners include Kirby Smart and Luke Fickell.