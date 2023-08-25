Phil Jurkovec said it. We all knew it was coming. It is exactly the phrase everyone expected the Pitt starting quarterback to say throughout training camp:

“I love throwing to tight ends.”

OK, maybe that was a little unexpected, but still had to be music to the ears of Pitt sophomore tight end Gavin Bartholomew.

“The tape doesn’t lie and even during spring ball and now in fall camp, he loves tight ends,” Bartholomew told reporters after the team’s penultimate practice of training camp. “He’s going to try to find a way to find them.”

Jurkovec’s proclamation is exactly what Bartholomew was hoping to hear from his new quarterback. The little-known prospect out of Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill Haven quickly found a way to get involved in Pitt’s prolific 2021 offense.

Bartholomew instantly became a new weapon for quarterback Kenny Pickett and posted 28 catches for 326 yards, and four touchdowns. He was named a second team Freshman All-American by The Athletic and was on the radar as being one of the top tights ends in college football heading into his sophomore year.

Bartholomew’s 2022 season did not live up to the hype. He saw his production dip to 21 catches, 283 yards and two scores. New Pitt starting quarterback Kedon Slovis had never played in an offense with a prominent tight end featured, and that has made playing with Jurkovec appealing.

“We’re looking for a quarterback that wants to hit tight ends,” Bartholomew said with a gleam.

Jurkovec has and so has Frank Cignetti, Pitt’s second year offensive coordinator. When the two worked together at Boston College for the 2020 season, the tight end was used prominently. Boston College's Hunter Long recorded 57 catches, 685 yards, and five touchdowns. Long was a first round pick, but even in Cignetti’s second season, BC tight ends caught 40 passes.

Using the tight end is part of this offensive plan, even if it did not shine through last season.

“They can be weapons, I think attacking defenses vertically down the middle of the field,” Jurkovec said of the incorporating the tight ends. “I think they’re great targets and have been catching the ball really well and running well.”

The tight ends are led by Bartholomew, but there are some other intriguing options in the room. Karter Johnson was one of the most improved players in spring ball and played a lot last season. Malcolm Epps, a 6’6” transfer from USC, has seven career touchdowns and could be a red zone option. There has even been some recent buzz around Jake Renda, a third year player who has yet to really see the field.

“Jake is a guy who can do a lot of different things,” Pat Narduzzi said of the sophomore tight end. “He’s kind of a guy that’s a mismatch - he’s tough enough, he’s been physical enough to be in the box and block, and he’s also athletic enough to go out wide and run receiver routes.”

Bartholomew agreed about his teammate possibly having a role.

“He’s dedication and work to his craft is unreal,” Bartholomew said of Renda. “He’s been working really hard and he’s going to do a great job.”

It’s a good sign for Pitt if depth guys like Epps and Renda are getting some praise during camp, but the success of the position ultimately will fall on Bartholomew and it’s something he knew entering August.

“I’m impressed with how I’ve played this camp,” Bartholomew said. “I knew I needed a big camp and I performed well.”

One area of improvement, which might not excite Pitt fans, is blocking. Pitt has had their fair share of blocking tight ends throughout the years, but it was an area in his game where he needed to improve. Having the trust of him blocking will allow him to be on the field in more packages and situations, which could eventually lead to more targets.

“One of my biggest emphasis was blocking and I feel like that’s what I worked on in the offseason with Salem and the linemen,” he explained. "It’s showing on film and the field during camp.”

It’s not all been about the blocking though. At the end of the day, Bartholomew is an impressive athlete and he can do some things not everyone his size can. He had a sensational play last season when he hurdled a Tennessee defender on the way to a 57-yard touchdown.

Jurkoevec couldn’t help but smile when envisioning having Bartholomew’s leaping ability as a weapon this year.

“He can jump and catch the ball,” the Pitt quarterback said. “You saw him hurdle a guy last year, but especially in the red zone being able to elevate and make contested catches.”

Bartholomew’s best success came in 2021 when he was used in an H-Back type of role, but he wants to show he is a complete tight end this year and believes he has the ability to line up anywhere.

“I’ll be doing a little bit of everything, let’s just put it there,” he said.