Bartholomew's whirlwind year leads to big season as a freshman

SYRACUSE, NY — Gavin Bartholomew committed to Pitt on November 29, 2021. One year later, Bartholomew has been an instrumental piece in Pitt’s run to the ACC Championship game and has helped the team to a 10-2 record as a true freshman.

Bartholomew was a lightly recruited player out of Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill Haven, PA. He was a jack of all trades at the high school level playing all over the field at quarterback, defensive line, tight end, and even as a punter.

Perhaps not being showcased as a tight end and playing for a school that normally does not produce Division-1 talent shielded him from most power-five schools, and that led him to committing to Buffalo in the summer before his senior year. The Pitt coaching staff had their eye on him for a while and ultimately offered and flipped him to their recruiting class just weeks before signing day.

That late move in Bartholomew’s recruitment has been paying off big time for both parties. Bartholomew has been a central figure in Pitt’s offense as a blocker, and has also come on strong of late as a pass catching option. The 6’4” and 260-pound freshman has 26 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Bartholomew is coming off of a 5-catch performance in Pitt’s 31-14 win over Syracuse in the regular season finale, with one of those going for a touchdown.

“It’s been crazy,” Bartholomew has recounted about the past year that has led him to this point. “Coming in, obviously I said I was just going to try to get on some special teams, maybe get a little reps. Playing has been huge, I definitely wouldn’t have expected it a year ago, that’s for sure, but I love it and I can’t wait for this next week.”

Bartholomew’s emergence has helped Pitt to its first ten-win regular season in 40 years, while also making it one of the most productive offenses in college football. Bartholomew has combined with senior Lucas Krull to create a formidable 1-2 punch at tight end for this offense, something that the team lacked in prior seasons.

“He’s tough,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said of Bartholomew. “I told you guys back in spring ball, but he’s like a grown man and he is.”

One one of Bartholomew’s five catches against the Orange, the freshmen tight end completely ran over a Syracuse defender, a play that has caused a stir on social media.

“I didn’t pay attention to it; I was just running, doing my thing, but yea it was a pretty big hit, I saw it,” Bartholomew said with a grin in the post game press conference.

That kind of play is right up his alley, however.

“I like when people have to make a tackle on me,” he said. “I like to have kids try and tackle me, run them over, I think it’s fun.”

That aspect of Bartholomew’s game - his physicality - has allowed him to be featured in the offensive attack in 2021. Fellow true freshman Rodney Hammond has also made his mark this season for Pitt’s offense, and classmate Jaden Bradley has seen increased playing time as well.

“I mean that’s just huge,” he said of the class of 2021 providing instant impacts to this team. “It just shows what this class is going to be in a couple of years and how much potential we have. I think it’s huge.”