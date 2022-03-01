Bartholomew looks to build off strong freshman campaign

Gavin Bartholomew was one of the more surprising breakout performers in the 2021 season. The lightly recruited freshman quickly got acclimated to college football and was able to make a big impact during Pitt’s ACC Championship run.

Bartholomew caught 28 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns in the 2021 season as he worked alongside senior Lucas Krull at tight end. The Schuylkill Haven native will now be the team’s primary tight end in his second season with Krull moving on, and he looks more than ready for that challenge.

On the first day of spring ball, Bartholomew’s physical appearance stood out. He noted he’s up about five pounds to 265 and added a lot of muscle during the team’s winter workout program.

“Yea we were in there pretty much everyday besides Wednesdays,” Bartholomew responded when asked if he lived in the weight room the past two months. “Definitely rehabbing my body better and getting better at recovering so I can get bigger and stronger.”

Bartholomew benefitted from enrolling on campus early a year ago, and it propelled him to being a valuable member to Pitt’s offensive attack. He even caught his teammates attention the second he walked on campus because of the way he worked.

“As soon as he came in I knew he was going to be a leader,” Pitt senior offensive linemen Carter Warren said of Bartholomew. “He works hard everyday, puts in extra time in the film room, and I knew from the start as soon as I saw him playing he was going to be great.”

The impressive thing about Bartholomew’s freshman season was that it was the first time he ever really played the position. Coming from a smaller high school, he played all over the field, even at quarterback, so 2021 was his first real taste of playing tight end full time. He believes playing under an experienced player like Krull helped him advance his game.

“I came from a small high school so I didn’t know much, but coming in here he taught me everything he knew and took me under his wing,” he said of the former Panthers tight end. “That was awesome.”

With Krull moving on, and some question marks and inexperience behind Bartholomew, he now realizes he will have to take on more of a leadership role for his position in 2022.

Bartholomew was asked if former quarterback Kenny Pickett still keeps in touch with his teammates. Of course, Pickett still reaches out to his former teammates and Bartholomew said his ex-quarterback had some words of advice for him entering his second year.

“He told me I need to step up and be a leader in the tight end room and try to takeover the offense,” Bartholomew said of Pickett’s message to him.

Taking over the offense will be key as Bartholomew and everyone else has to learn a new playbook under new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti. Bartholomew admitted he likes Cignetti’s style, because the tight end is typically featured prominently.

“I think it’s good,” he said of the offensive installs. "We had meetings and walk throughs just like all the time. (Tim) Salem helped us understand it, and we went with the quarterbacks and all the GAs, so it was good and made it really easy.”

Bartholomew has all the tools to be one of Pitt’s top playmakers in 2022, but this offseason he is hoping to add consistency to his game, though he’s looking forward to what this upcoming season will hold.

“I love it; tight end-based offense, I think it’ll be an amazing year,” Bartholomew said.