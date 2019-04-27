Pitt picked up it’s third commitment for the class of 2020 on Saturday night. Jaylon Barden decided that he was ready to make that decision, and he kept going back to an unofficial visit he took to Pittsburgh earlier this month and that proved to be the deciding factor in his recruitment.



“It was the visit, the unofficial visit that we went on,” Barden said. “They treated me like a king, they treated me like no other power-five did. I went to other power-five visits and Pitt just treated me like home. As soon as I came in I went to talk to some of their players - they treated me like family.”

In addition to the family atmosphere he said a few things caught his eye on the visit. “I liked the Cathedral, that’s like something I’ve never seen before. That thing is big.” Barden also mentioned sharing the facilities with the Steelers is something he liked.

Barden had offers from Kentucky and Indiana and was receiving interest from some other power five programs, but he knew Pitt was where he wanted to be.

“I think I can come into Pitt and make an impact,” he explained. “They throw the ball now, they have Coach Whipple - so I know I can flourish in his offense.”

Pitt has been recruiting Pitt for some time now, and Pitt cornerbacks coach Archie Collins has been the lead there.

“Coach Archie, he’s just my main guy. He knows talent; he has a golden eye,” said Barden. Pitt wide receivers coach Chris Beatty is a new hire, but he has already made an impact on him as well.

“He’s very cool. Coach Beatty is that guy. He knows how to coach a wide receiver.”

Barden said of his two main recruiters, "So I know both of those guys, they know talent, they’re not just looking for height.”

He said he is checking in at 5’11” and 180-pounds right now and said he has been running a 4.4 40-yard dash as well. When asked what he can bring to Pitt next season, he replied with a simple answer, “Speed, a lot of speed.”

The coaching staff is looking to stage a big list of official visitors the weekend of June 14th. Barden said he will be in town to take his official visit along with a number of uncommitted prospects.