Pitt received a commitment on Saturday night as Jaylon Barden made the call to become a Panther. He is a 6'0" and 175-pound wide receiver from Macon (Ga). He chose Pitt over Kentucky and Indiana. Barden claimed 16 offers total.

Barden was a big playmaker for his Eastside High School team during his junior year. He hauled in a team-high 42 catches for 760 yards and five touchdowns and helped his team to an 8-4 record in 2018.

Pitt cornerbacks coach Archie Collins has spent a lot of time in the state of Georgia and he was the lead recruiter for Barden. Collins had been tracking Barden since his sophomore year, and Pitt finally offered him in January.

Following his offer, he told Panther-Lair.com that he had been keeping up with Pitt for some time. “I see that Aaron Donald came out of Pitt, and that's when I start watching them on TV,” Barden said.

Pitt is trying to open up a little pipeline to Georgia, and perhaps Barden could be the start of that. For now, Barden becomes the third commitment in Pitt's 2020 class joining Florida DE Samuel Williams and Maryland OL Michael Statham.

He should add some speed to the wide receivers room, and Barden said he tried to model his game after NFL star DeSean Jackson.