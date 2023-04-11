Pitt just secured its first commitment out of the transfer portal moments ago. Zack Austin, a 6’7” forward will come to Pitt with two years of eligibility remaining after starring at High Point the past three seasons.

Austin visited Pitt over the weekend and after seeing the campus and spending time with the coaches, it helped seal his decision.

“Everything just felt right on the visit,” Austin told Panther-Lair.com about his commitment to Pitt. “I had great conversations with Coach (Jeff) Capel and we connected really well being from the same area and there are a lot of things we both relate to growing up in North Carolina and on Tobacco Road. I have been watching ACC basketball since I was little and it has always been a dream to play in that conference. I also immediately clicked with the players and it just felt like a place where I can become better at basketball and a better man.”

Austin averaged 14.1 points per game this past season for the Panthers. He also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game as well. The allure of elevating his level of competition in a league he grow up following was a big selling point, which will also allow for family members to attend his games.

“I will be playing close to home a lot because of the amount of ACC schools in North Carolina so it will be awesome having family and close friends able to come and see me play,” Austin said of playing in his new league.

Beyond the fit at the school and the ACC, there are some family ties that helped Austin feel more comfortable with Pitt. He figured with all of those factors combined he did not want to wait. Austin had potential visits to Georgetown, Texas Tech, and Loyola Marymount, but saw everything he needed at Pitt.

"I found out that my grandma and Jason Capel actually used to work together at the same school,” Austin explained, “so there were really a lot of signs that pointed to Pitt and it just all made sense at the end of the day and I did not want to waste any other schools’ time after my mind was set on Pitt.”

The Panthers are coming off of a 24-12 season and advanced to the second round of the ACC Tournament. Pitt returns leading scorer and rebounder Blake Hinson, along with a strong supporting class highlighted by Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham. In the class of 2023, Pitt has already landed a strong three-man class highlighted by four-star guards Carlton Carrington and Jaland Lowe.

Given the returning talent and incoming recruits, Austin believes this Pitt team can make noise again in the 2023-24 season.

“I think we will be just as good or better as they were last year,” Austin said of what to expect from next year’s team. “I think we have a strong chance to be at the top of the ACC and I think we can make a deep tournament run in March. Making a deep run is the goal and I feel like it should not be hard, our goal is to win a national championship and bring Pitt back to where it used to be.”

Austin was asked what Pitt fans can expect of him next season.

“They can expect someone to come in and play hard and I think I can bring a lot of energy to the Zoo with my athleticism and my ability to turn it up on a lot of levels. I will come in and shoot the ball, space the floor and I will play hard and represent Pitt the right away.”