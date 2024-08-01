Ask the players: Which young players are ones to watch this season?
Which young players and newcomers have impressed Pitt's veterans? We asked the older Pitt players at Media Day on Wednesday, and here's a rundown of the players they mentioned.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news