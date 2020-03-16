In 2019, Duke posted its second losing record over the last seven seasons, dropping five out of the last six games to finish 5-7 in David Cutcliffe's 12th season with the Blue Devils. What's the outlook on Duke for 2020? DevilsIllustrated.com publisher Brian McLawhorn gives an inside look at the Blue Devils.

3 prominent storylines

David Cutcliffe takes over play-calling

Cutcliffe gained notoriety as a play caller during his time at Tennessee. The last time he held that role was in 2007 with the Vols just before being hired at Duke. In February he announced that he would return to his roots and take over play calling duties from associate head coach Zac Roper, who has spent the last four seasons in the role. Duke’s offense has averaged fewer than 30 points per game in each of those seasons, and Cutcliffe knows that must change. He shifts from a part-time role to an “all in” approach on offense. How the offense looks under his guidance will be a major story throughout the season for Duke.

Quarterback questions

Quarterback concerns were perhaps the coaching staff’s biggest cause for sleepless nights, at least until early February when former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice announced he was transferring to Duke. Prior to Brice’s commitment, the Blue Devils were set to enter the season with redshirt junior Chris Katrenick and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Holmberg battling for the starting role. Only Katrenick has thrown a pass in game action, completing just 32-percent of his attempts for 103 yards. Brice’s presence eases the pain to a degree, though he too is somewhat unproven having played behind Trevor Lawrence. How he adapts as the program’s projected starter will play a major role in how successful Duke will or will not be in 2020.

Promise on defense

Duke returns seven starters and 19 lettermen on defense, which finished the 2019 season ranked No. 7 in the league, and No.3 against the pass. Though Duke struggled considerably against the run, there is an expectation of significant improvement with the return of tackles Tahj Rice and Derrick Tangelo. The Blue Devils also return two of the ACC’s top defensive ends in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje, who combined for 14.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. The secondary is Duke’s most experienced group, returning four of five starters, while also adding former All-America cornerback Mark Gilbert and Ohio State graduate transfer safety J’Marick Woods. Defense should be this team’s strength.

3 biggest departures

Derek Jones, associate head coach/DBs

Jones, along with Zac Roper, was one of the last original hires to the Duke staff under Cutcliffe. In mid-February, Jones left for Texas Tech after 12 seasons as Duke’s defensive backs coach. He served as one of Duke’s most consistent coaches, producing some of the program’s top players during the Cutcliffe era. He is replaced by Chris Hampton, who will have the luxury of easing into his role with an experienced unit.

Koby Quansah, LB

Quansah was an All-ACC performer in 2019 and led Duke with 105 tackles. Though Duke returns one starter, Shaka Heyward, and a key reserve, Brandon Hill, his leadership will be missed. Quansah was defense’s quarterback and will be tough to replace.

Quentin Harris, QB

Harris was not a model of consistency, nor a feared weapon at quarterback, but his leadership and experience helped Duke transition from the Daniel Jones era. Harris completed just 58-percent of his passes for 2,078 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 510 yards and seven scores. His departure leaves Duke without a familiar and experienced voice at quarterback.