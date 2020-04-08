News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Aquinas OL planning June visit

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

If the NCAA’s dead period ends as planned on May 31, a lot of recruits will be hitting the road in June for official visits. That includes Marco Fugar, who counts Pitt among his offers and is targe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}