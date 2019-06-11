News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Antoine has a 'good experience' at Pitt's camp

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

Fort Lauderdale to Pittsburgh is a long way to travel for a prospect camp, but for 2020 cornerback Michal Antoine, it was a trip he wanted to make.“Coach (Charlie) Partridge is awesome and we have ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}