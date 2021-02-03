Panther-lair - Another schedule change for Pitt

Pitt’s schedule has changed again.

After Saturday’s game against Florida State was postponed due to COVID issues with the Seminoles, the ACC announced Wednesday that the Panthers will travel to Charlottesville to face No. 14 Virginia for a 4 pm tipoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

On Pitt’s original schedule for the 2020-21 season, the Panthers were scheduled to play at Wake Forest on Sunday; that game was moved to Jan. 23 after Pitt’s scheduled game at Boston College was postponed. With the Wake Forest game moved, the ACC penciled in Pitt’s game against FSU, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 9 before being moved to Jan. 10 and then Feb. 6.

Earlier this week, though, the conference announced that COVID issues would force three games involving the Seminoles to be postponed, opening Saturday as an option for Pitt to add another game. The Panthers get the Cavaliers, who lead the ACC at 7-1 in the conference and 11-3 overall.

The ACC also announced on Wednesday that Pitt will play at Georgia Tech on Feb. 14. That game was originally scheduled for Jan. 13 but was postponed due to COVID issues at GT.

With the Georgia Tech game rescheduled, Pitt has three more postponed games that have yet to get put back on the calendar: at Duke (originally set for Dec. 29), at Boston College (originally Jan. 23) and home vs. Florida State.

As it stands, the Panthers have one opening on their schedule: the midweek slot left vacant by the move of the Virginia game (Tuesday, Feb. 23, or Wednesday, Feb. 24).

Here is Pitt’s current remaining schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 - Virginia Tech (RSN, 7:00 pm)

Saturday, Feb. 6 - at Virginia (ESPN, 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, Feb. 10 - at Louisville (ACCN, 9:00 pm)

Sunday, Feb. 14 - at Georgia Tech (ACCN, 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, Feb. 17 - N.C. State (ACCN, 4:30 pm)

Sunday, Feb. 21 - Clemson (ACCN, 6:00 pm)

Sunday, Feb. 28 - at N.C. State (ACCN, 4:00 pm)

Tuesday, March2 - Wake Forest (ACCN, 8:00 pm)

Saturday, March 6 - at Clemson (RSN, 12:00 pm)