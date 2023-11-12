That was the third turnover in four second-half possessions for Pitt, and all three led to Orange touchdowns, turning a 13-7 halftime lead for the Panthers into a 15-point defeat.

Narduzzi was asked that question because the Pitt staff had sat Veilleux in the fourth quarter on Saturday for fellow redshirt sophomore Nate Yarnell after a Veilleux fumble set up a short Syracuse touchdown.

That’s what Narduzzi said when he was asked if Christian Veilleux would be Pitt’s starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game against Boston College at Acrisure Stadium, and it was a far cry from Narduzzi’s standard of full public support for his quarterback - a standard he has followed all season, dating back to his defense of Phil Jurkovec in the early portion of the season before benching Jurkovec for Veilleux while the team was off in Week Six.

On Saturday, in the wake of a 28-13 loss to Syracuse at Yankee Stadium that just might be the worst defeat of the Narduzzi era at Pitt, the Panthers’ head coach referenced the tape just once. But it was a loaded reference that opened a pretty big door as the team heads toward its final two games of 2023.

Pat Narduzzi’s go-to response in post-game press conferences when he faces a question he’d rather not elaborate on is to say he’ll have to look at the tape.

Veilleux started the game well enough. He completed 11-of-17 for 149 yards and a touchdown before halftime, and while Pitt’s offensive success in the first half was largely contained in one six-play, 80-yard drive, that particular possession was driven by the passing game, as Veilleux completed 3-of-3 for all 80 yards and the score.

But in the second half, things went downhill. Pitt opened the third quarter with success running the ball, marching to the Syracuse 44 on the ground before Veilleux and receiver Kenny Johnson fumbled a handoff exchange; the Orange recovered and scored a touchdown nine plays later.

Pitt went three-and-out on the next possession, but the Panthers’ defense stepped up for a goal line stop on fourth down to get the ball back. Unfortunately, Veilleux then threw an interception from the 3 that was returned by Jayden Bellamy 23 yards to the end zone for a pick-six touchdown.

And on the first play of the fourth quarter, Veilleux fumbled another handoff exchange. This time Syracuse recovered at the Pitt 34 and scored two plays later.

The final turnover was the final straw for Narduzzi, who turned to Yarnell on the next drive. Pitt went three-and-out on Yarnell’s first possession but moved the ball 45 yards on the second before one more turnover - a Rodney Hammond fumble that was ruled as such after a review - ended Pitt’s chances.

Yarnell’s drives didn’t produce touchdowns, but at least the quarterback held onto the ball.

“[Veilleux] turned the ball over three times,” Narduzzi said after the game. “He threw a pick-six and in a 15-point final game and you throw a pick six for a touchdown and that was one of them. We also had two fumbled exchanges, three turnovers. Like I said we’ve got a lot of faith in Nate Yarnell and then we go and turn it over again. He goes three-and-out and only had two series. We’ve got faith in both of those guys, but we can’t…We have a nice drive going, first series of the second half we drive all there way down there and put the ball on the ground with a ball handling deal, which just can’t happen.”

Now Pitt enters the final two games of the season with another question to answer at quarterback. Following the benching of Jurkovec, it seemed like the coaching staff had landed on Veilleux as the long-term quarterback going forward; after all, the plan this past offseason was to have Jurkovec lead the team in 2023 while Veilleux learned the offense for a year and then took over as a multi-year starter in 2024.

But in five games as the starting quarterback this season, Veilleux has completed 82-of-157 (52.2%) of his passes for 1,034 yards (6.6 yards per attempt), six touchdowns and six interceptions. Pitt’s offense scored four touchdowns in Veilleux’s first start, a 38-21 upset of Louisville, who will climb into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings this week; but in the four games since then, the Panthers are 0-4 and have scored five offensive touchdowns.

As for Yarnell, he has been effective in very limited opportunities over the course of his Pitt career. In four career appearances - one start against Western Michigan, two snaps in the Sun Bowl last year and two mop-up duty spots this season - he has thrown for 318 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 15-of-22 (68.2%) passing. Against Syracuse on Saturday, he completed 3-of-5 for 48 yards and seemed to have the offense moving before Hammond’s fumble.

Pitt will host Boston College at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night with kickoff at 7 pm.