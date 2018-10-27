Pitt has faced some talented quarterbacks in the team’s first seven games of the 2018 season, and with Daniel Jones and Duke coming to Heinz Field today, that trend of facing good quarterbacks looks to continue.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders said this week. “It seems every single week we’re facing good ones. He’s a good decision maker and when you look at him he has a lot of career starts.”

The Pitt defense has already faced Trace McSorely, a three-year starter who has guided Penn State to two New Year’s Six bowl games; McKenzie Milton, the quarterback who has not lost a game since 2016 for Central Florida; Eric Dungey, a four-year starter for Syracuse; and Ian Book, the spark to Notre Dame’s undefeated start to the season.

Jones’ accolades can stand right up to any of them. He has started 30 games for the Blue Devils and has thrown for 6,588 yards in his career to go with 39 touchdown passes. Prior to this season, he was a pretty big running threat with over 1,000 career rushing yards. And he checks in at 6'5" so it’s no surprise that he is one of the top quarterbacks on most draft boards at this point of the season.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi might have him higher on his draft board than others.

“I think what makes him maybe a top 10 pick, all those things, is he is 6'5",” Narduzzi said of Daniel Jones. “He has Dave (Cutcliffe) as his quarterback coach. Got a gun arm. He can also move in the pocket - he’s elusive.”

Some of the quarterbacks the Panthers’ defense has seen this year are smaller, more mobile players, like McSorely (6'1") and Milton (5'11"), but Jones is the pro-style quarterback that can be tough to bring down.

“He’s a big guy in that pocket,” Sanders said. “He can sit in the pocket and see his targets over the offensive line and he’s got a very strong arm back there too, so that might be a bit of an edge when you look at the height and size of him as he throws the ball back there.”

McSorely led Penn State to an easy win over Pitt without putting up big stats and Milton torched the Pitt defense, but in games against Dungey and Book, the Panthers’ defense held its own.

Pitt limited Dungey to 195 passing yards, and picked him off twice. The Panthers’ also picked Book off twice, and held him in check for three quarters.

Can the Panthers' secondary continue to improve on Saturday?

“So like every week we still got to sure we do our job and make our proper checks and fit the receivers the right way and play with good eyes and good discipline from the back end,” said Sanders.

Added Narduzzi, “We have to be good at disguising coverages, getting re-routes on people.”