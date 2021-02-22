Panther-lair - Andersen believes he's at Pitt for a reason

Trey Andersen’s path to Pitt is unlike any of the other 2021 signees. The Utah native took an unlikely road on his way to Oakland and it’s one that has roots all over the country.

Andersen was originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class and was committed to play for BYU. He never made it to Provo, however. Through his church, Andersen was instead called on a mission, which he had been serving over the past year near Yosemite National Park.

“I was able to serve a mission for my church and we could get called all over the world and I got called to Fresno, California,” Andersen told reporters during a Zoom interview session. “Basically what we do there is to serve the community and talk to people about God and kind of just bring light into the world and just help people on that path. So that’s what I was doing for the last year and a half.”

Now it’s unlikely a player from the 2019 recruiting class would still be on the radar two years later, but a chance encounter in Nashville got things in motion between Andersen and Pitt.

Andersen’s father, Jason, was in Nashville at the annual coaching convention and ran into former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine. Pitt tight ends coach Tim Salem coached Germaine in Columbus, and one thing led to another, and the connection was eventually made.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence my dad ran into Coach Salem at a coach’s convention in Nashville and we live in Utah,” Andersen said of his recruitment. “I called at the same time, I truly believe that God needed me here for a purpose and so I believe it plays into everything that I do.”

Andersen’s faith is a key component in his life and he wears that right on his sleeve. During his time serving his mission in California, he wasn’t exactly focused on football. He had an hour each day to kind of workout and run routes.

“During that time I brought cones and a ladder and a jump rope and football and gloves - the whole deal,” Andersen said. “I was able to run routes and do footwork and speed drills.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also hit during that time. Gyms were closed, so most of his workouts were done on his own either on the field or in his apartment with a 50 pound dumbbell.

“I got very comfortable with all the dumbbell workouts,” Andersen said of his quarantine workouts.

Of course the pandemic affected the recruiting process as well. After Pitt got involved, he wasn’t able to take his official visit, but Salem made sure he had a good feel for what he was signing up for in Oakland.

“He gave me more of a visual as to what to expect to come here, so it was a lot more comfortable transition coming here and going to school and playing football for him,” Andersen said.

Utah, Tennessee, California, and now Pittsburgh. The story has started a new chapter now that Andersen is enrolled early and getting prepared for his first spring practice.

Andersen grew up playing tight end, but was announced on signing day as an offensive linemen. For now he is working at both spots, and expects to have a little more clarity on his position following spring ball. The Utah native currently checks in at 247 pounds, and he admits he lost some weight after a bout with COVID and being in quarantine.

“Obviously I need to start gaining weight if I’m going to be playing offensive tackle,” he admitted. “I was more of a blocking tight end in high school, so I understand the run game and all the gaps and schemes of stuff.”

It’s been a unique path to get to Pittsburgh, and now the journey to finding his way onto the field may also have some different twists and turns as he finds his position.