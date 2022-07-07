Anatomy of a position: The running backs
With all three leaders from 2021 returning, Pitt looks to have a strong running back corps in 2022. How did the running back room come together? And where does the position stand heading into the c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news