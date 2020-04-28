Anatomy of a position: The running backs
Pitt's running backs have been scrutinized quite a bit over the last year, but how did the current collection of backs come together? Panther-Lair.com's Anatomy of a position series continues today with a look at the running backs.
As always, everything starts with recruiting, and here are the backs Pitt has signed since 2016.
|Year
|Player
|Stars
|Current
|
2016
|
Dismissed
|
2017
|
Pitt
|
2017
|
Pitt
|
2018
|
Transferred
|
2018
|
Transferred
|
2019
|
Pitt
|
2019
|
Pitt
|
2020
|
Pitt
The History Pitt has done a decent job recruiting running backs under Pat Narduzzi. Two of the eight backs signed since 2016 were four-star prospects, and a third - Daniel Carter - was a four-star recruit when he committed.
And yet, the recruiting hasn't translated into a successful running game. Pitt was very good at running the ball in 2016 and 2018, but every running back who made significant contributions to those teams were Paul Chryst recruits (Darrin Hall technically signed with Narduzzi but committed to Chryst).
To this point, Narduzzi's running back recruits - the prospects in the classes of 2016-19 - haven't made a huge impact. The seven players Narduzzi signed in those classes have combined to carry the ball 465 times for 2,091 yards and 15 touchdowns.
That works out to an average of 4.5 yards per carry, which is good. But it's also an average of 40.2 yards per game over the 52 games played since the start of the 2016 season. Granted, those players sat behind the likes of James Conner, Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, but when they took center stage last season, the result was the least productive Pitt running game since 2005.
Granted, three of the running backs Narduzzi has signed have left the team and one was moved to fullback, but the remaining players should be capable of more - and will be expected to produce more in 2020.
|No.
|Name
|Class
|HT/WT
|
2
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Freshman
|
5'11" 200
|
4
|
Daniel Carter
|
RS Freshman
|
5'10" 220
|
20
|
Paris Brown
|
RS Freshman
|
5'10" 200
|
21
|
AJ Davis
|
Senior
|
6'0" 215
|
22
|
Vincent Davis
|
Sophomore
|
5'8" 175
|
23
|
Todd Sibley Jr.
|
RS Junior
|
5'9" 225
The Story
The running back room for 2020 contains an interesting mix. There are upperclassmen who haven’t produced a lot in their careers. There’s a second-year player who was impressive but has questions about durability. And there’s a freshman who could be the missing piece.
AJ Davis was the lead back as a junior last season, and he put up 530 yards and four touchdowns on 127 carries (4.2 yards per attempt). He was followed by Vincent Davis, who carried the ball just 61 times but averaged better than five yards per carry and scored a team-best five rushing touchdowns.
Todd Sibley had 249 yards on 50 carries but missed the final stretch of the season due to injury. And that represents the entirety of Pitt’s returning scholarship running backs after Daniel Carter moved from tailback to fullback as a freshman.
Each of those players has had productive moments, but each also carries some question marks. Can AJ Davis ever emerge as a play-making No. 1 running back? Can Todd Sibley return from his 2019 injury at or near 100%? Can Vincent Davis carry the load as a feature back?
Those questions cast a shadow on the outlook for Pitt’s 2020 season. Hinging as it does on the offense, the upcoming season has to see the Panthers produce a more effective running game, which means the returning players have to answer some of those questions.
Then there’s Israel Abanikana. An early-enrollee from Brooklyn, Abanikanda is uniquely positioned among the group. He’s bigger than Vincent Davis faster than AJ Davis, which could make him an ideal candidate to see significant carries this season.
Of course, Abanikanda is only a freshman, and it’s unfair to set the expectations too high. But he was a productive high school player who will get every opportunity to perform against the upperclassmen who are returning to the roster.
Whoever ends up being the answer at running back, the results have to reflect some higher-level play than last year. Pitt needs the running game to be a factor in the offense, and stronger individual performances are the only way that will happen.