Pitt's running backs have been scrutinized quite a bit over the last year, but how did the current collection of backs come together? Panther-Lair.com's Anatomy of a position series continues today with a look at the running backs. As always, everything starts with recruiting, and here are the backs Pitt has signed since 2016.

The History Pitt has done a decent job recruiting running backs under Pat Narduzzi. Two of the eight backs signed since 2016 were four-star prospects, and a third - Daniel Carter - was a four-star recruit when he committed. And yet, the recruiting hasn't translated into a successful running game. Pitt was very good at running the ball in 2016 and 2018, but every running back who made significant contributions to those teams were Paul Chryst recruits (Darrin Hall technically signed with Narduzzi but committed to Chryst). To this point, Narduzzi's running back recruits - the prospects in the classes of 2016-19 - haven't made a huge impact. The seven players Narduzzi signed in those classes have combined to carry the ball 465 times for 2,091 yards and 15 touchdowns. That works out to an average of 4.5 yards per carry, which is good. But it's also an average of 40.2 yards per game over the 52 games played since the start of the 2016 season. Granted, those players sat behind the likes of James Conner, Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, but when they took center stage last season, the result was the least productive Pitt running game since 2005. Granted, three of the running backs Narduzzi has signed have left the team and one was moved to fullback, but the remaining players should be capable of more - and will be expected to produce more in 2020.

The 2020 RB roster No. Name Class HT/WT 2 Israel Abanikanda Freshman 5'11" 200 4 Daniel Carter RS Freshman 5'10" 220 20 Paris Brown RS Freshman 5'10" 200 21 AJ Davis Senior 6'0" 215 22 Vincent Davis Sophomore 5'8" 175 23 Todd Sibley Jr. RS Junior 5'9" 225