Anatomy of a position: The quarterbacks
How did Pitt’s roster come to be? This week, Panther-Lair.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news