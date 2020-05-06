Anatomy of a position: The defensive tackles
How did Pitt's defensive tackle roster come together? Today we're looking at the origins of the position.As always, it starts with recruiting. Here are the defensive tackles Pitt has recruited sinc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news