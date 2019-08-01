An early look: Syracuse
We are taking a look at Pitt’s entire 2019 schedule one game at a time. Today we will take a look at Pitt’s seventh game of the season: the Syracuse Orange.This will be a Friday night ESPN showcase...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news