Pitt is set to take on Eastern Michigan in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday December 26th, at Ford Field in Detroit. It will be the Panthers' 35th bowl game in program history, for Pitt's opponent it will be just it's fifth. After years of struggling, the Eastern Michigan Eagles have put together its best run of success perhaps ever.

Eastern Michigan will be going to just its fifth bowl game in school history, but it will be the program's third postseason appearance in four years. Eastern Michigan is 1-3 all-time in bowl appearances and will be searching for their first postseason win since the 1987 California Bowl, a 30-27 win over San Jose State.

The emergence of this program is being led by head coach Chris Creighton. The sixth-year head coach is trying to guide his program to the seven-win plateau for the third time under his watch. Creighton started at Eastern Michigan in 2014, and after 3-21 start in his first two years he has really started to ascend the program, which has generally been one of the tougher jobs in America. Coincidentally enough, Creighton was hired by current Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke when she held the same position there.

Eastern Michigan's biggest win this season was over Illinois of the Big Ten. The Eagles defeated the Illini 34-31 in Champaign and out-gained Illinois 480-464 in that game. Eastern Michigan also scored one other win over a bowl eligible team, and that was rival Western Michigan, a 34-27 victory.

Offensively, the Eagles run everything through senior quarterback Mike Glass III. He is a junior college transfer and has operated a strong passing attack for Eastern this year. He has thrown for 2,858 yards and 22 touchdown to 10 interceptions this season. He has gone over the 300-yard mark three times this season, including a 316-yard three touchdown performance in the over Illinois.

Eastern Michigan likes to spread the wealth in the passing game. Seven different Eagles have caught at least 20 passes this season led by 6'0" senior Arthur Jackson. He leads the offense with 679 receiving yards on 39 catches. Also watch for Quian Williams, a 6'0" sophomore that leads the team with 50 receptions.

Overall, Eastern Michigan prefers to get it done through the air. The Eagles have the nation's 29th ranked passing attack with 280.8 yards per game. Conversely, Eastern Michigan has just the 119th ranked rushing attack in the country, which is spearheaded by 5'10" senior tailback Shaq Vann. He has 667 yards and 8 touchdowns on the year.

The Eastern Michigan defense is 92nd in total defense, surrendering 428 yards per game. The Eagles allow 30.3 points per game, which ranks 85th nationally.

Pitt leads the all-time series 2-0, with the last meeting coming in 2007, a 27-3 victory for the Panthers at Heinz Field.