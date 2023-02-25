And while the journey is far from complete, as Jeff Capel and players are quick to point out, sitting in first place with two games left to play and complete control of their destiny is quite a place to be for the Panthers.

The team that ended Saturday at 14-4 in ACC play this season, holding the fewest losses in the league and tied for the most wins, was that same program.

The team that rather infamously got shut out in an 18-game conference schedule five years ago. The team that won four ACC games the year before that and three the year after. The team that won 18 out of 50 conference games over the last three seasons.

It was the team that hasn’t finished outside of the bottom four in the conference in seven years. The team that had finished higher than ninth just once. The team that had never finished in the top four.

By the end of Saturday, there was one team at the top of the ACC.

Win No. 14 came on Saturday evening, when Pitt used a near-perfect second half to put a hurting on Syracuse, beating the rival Orange 99-82 in the Panthers’ home finale.

That win conspired with two others events around the conference on Saturday. First, Miami lost to Florida State on a buzzer-beater at home. Then, Virginia got knocked around by North Carolina on the road.

The Hurricanes and the Cavaliers entered Saturday sitting next to Pitt at the top of the ACC. The loss to FSU was Miami’s fifth, putting the Hurricanes 0.5 games behind the Panthers at 14-5, while Virginia fell to 13-5, leaving the Cavs a full game - plus a tiebreaker disadvantage - behind Pitt.

There are plenty of scenarios that can play out over the final week, but on Saturday, there was only one that mattered:

Pitt was in first place.

“No reaction,” Capel said after the game when asked for his reaction to being in first place. Capel stayed true to his season-long stance of not paying attention to the standings, and while his players have largely followed suit with that approach, the situation on Saturday, from Senior Night to the blowout win and the resulting impact on the ACC scenarios, didn’t go entirely unnoticed.

“Tonight, I think, was a culmination of everything,” point guard Nelly Cummings said. “It led up to all of this and it was very, very special.”

In this instance, the old line about being lonely at the top didn’t apply. When the scoreboard operators at the Petersen Events Center flashed the updated ACC standings at the end of Saturday’s game, confirming via eight million LEDs that the Panthers were in sole possession of first place, Pitt’s players and coaches weren’t lonely - not in the least.

They had 12,500 friends with them - students, alums, fans who all roared their approval at Pitt’s place at the top and the journey the team, the coaches and the fan base travailed to get there.

“It’s definitely hard to put it into words, but I would say it was just special, man,” Cummings said. “It meant a lot to me. The crowd was electric. It’s the last time we’re going to play, so it means a lot to go out that way, for sure.”

And it will stay that way, too, for at least the next four days. Pitt is off until Wednesday, when the Panthers will go to Notre Dame for Mike Brey’s final game in South Bend. Between now and then, the team will have to come down from the high of Saturday’s success and get ready for a crucial two-game stretch to close the regular season.

In theory, Pitt can afford a loss at Notre Dame before the finale at Miami next Saturday, but that result might leave too much to chance, too much out of the Panthers’ hands. It would still give Pitt a chance to keep itself ahead of the Hurricanes in the head-to-head matchup, and the Panthers already hold a tiebreaker advantage over Virginia, but Clemson lurks with five losses and a tiebreaker advantage over Pitt, so keeping the losses at four will be important for the Panthers.

If they can beat Notre Dame, they’ll clinch at least a share of the ACC regular-season championship and a shot at the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. If they can follow that with a victory at Miami, they’ll win the league outright.

The focus, of course, will be on the Irish for now. Capel has trained his players not to pay attention to what’s happening on the outside, and even when the Petersen Events Center announced the result of the Miami-Florida State game prior to the start of the second half on Saturday, the Panthers barely noticed.

“No, we were really kind of just focused on our game at halftime,” Cummings said. “We didn’t really even have a chance to think about -“

“Did you hear it?” Hinson asked him mid-sentence. “I didn’t hear it. They said they announced it but I didn’t hear it.”

“I did hear it,” Cummings said. “I was trying to act like I didn’t hear it.”

"I swear, I didn’t hear it,” Hinson responded.

There’s no question that Hinson heard it after the game.