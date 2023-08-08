Alliance 412 announced the rollout of its Oakland Originals brand on Tuesday afternoon. Alliance 412 is the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective for student athletes who attend the University of Pittsburgh.

NIL is the ruling which allows NCAA athletes to profit off their own identity. It was set into effect ahead of the 2021 season. Former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett quickly attracted headlines for his NIL endorsements, but in two years the landscape of it looks completely different across college sports.

The NIL era is here to stay and in order for schools to be competitive at a conference and national level, there needs to be opportunities for student athletes to financially prosper which allows the schools to attract the top talent.

Alliance 412 is the ‘preferred collective’ of the University of Pittsburgh for its athletes. The group was launched by alumnus and Pitt donor Chris Bickell last year and on its website it bills itself as this:

‘Alliance 412 has been working to strengthen the University of Pittsburgh's reputation as a top destination for student-elite athletes by providing NIL opportunities to current and future stars of the program.’

The ‘Oakland Originals’ strategy, which was launched today, is to specifically provide Pitt student athletes an outlet to help build their own worth as they will be given the platform to promote themselves, learn how to create their own brand, and have the education to understand how to manage the finances that will come with these opportunities.

Alliance 412 is headed by Jeff Goldberg, a close friend friend of Bickell and it recently added John Pelusi to the team. Pelusi is a former Pitt football player and previously worked with the school’s renowned Life Skills program before joining Alliance 412.

The group has teamed up with Jaster Athletes, a marketing agency led by Pittsburgh native Jordon Rooney. Goldberg, Pelusi, and Rooney all presented Alliance 412’s Oakland Originals initiative at a press event held on Monday evening in the South Side.

“The marketing entity for Alliance and all things NIL, but also it’s going to be a marketing agency for Pitt’s athletes,” Rooney said of what Oakland Originals exactly is. “All of Pitt’s athletes, through partnership with us, will be able to get content created, brand coaching, graphic design, and financial literacy.”

The idea of NIL and collectives is still new to many. In some cases, a number of schools have a few large donors backing its collectives, or in some cases just paying players outright for play.

Alliance 412 was initially backed financially by Bickell himself. Bickell is a Pitt alumnus who built a substantial fortune in the IT business, donated 20 million dollars to the football program back in 2021. Since the rollout of NIL, he has been one of the leaders in trying to keep Pitt competitive with other schools and launched Alliance 412 to bring on more donors. Having one major donor is beneficial but Pelusi noted is ‘not a sustainable model’ for Pitt, or any school. He believes there needs to be some structure in place for business or fans to connect with players to create NIL opportunities in order to keep Pitt competitive in this current college sports arms race. Alliance 412’s Oakland Originals project is intended to be that bridge to connect fans and players.

Their mission is to create a monthly membership model where fans can commit to certain dollar amounts and in return there will be member perks like to meet players and attend certain events or tailgates along with exclusive player-featured content.

“The university is very much focused on promoting the team,” Rooney explained. “The team accounts are promoting the team and think of this as you are going to individually hear from the players.”

Alliance 412 touts the Oakland Originals model as the first of its kind in college sports. They believe their NIL collective will not only be a method to keep Pitt competitive on the field of play, but it also can help educate Pitt athletes on how to market themselves and build their own brands. It is modeled in the same way the school uses its Life Skills program, and bringing on someone like Pelusi helps lend credence to that.

“The focus of the brand and the longevity of what we can provide these kids if they utilize this service is phenomenal and one of a kind,” according to Pelusi.

Alliance 412 believes Pitt having a dedicated model for its NIL program will be a benefit for the football and men’s basketball teams.

“It’s a recruiting difference,” said Rooney. "It’s something that nobody else can say they offer at the moment.”

There are going to be schools that will likely try to emulate this model, but Alliance 412 believes being at the forefront gives them, and in turn, Pitt, an edge.

“When you’re first to market, there’s an advantage,” Pelusi said. “So they’re all going to be catching up as we continue to innovate. They’re just trying to launch and we’re a year or six months ahead.”

The meeting did not get into specific numbers like how much money is currently in the collective, but Goldberg said it’s ‘enough’ and membership numbers are continuing to grow and this rollout on Tuesday is expected to put a spike in subscriptions.

It is still unclear how many Pitt football and basketball players are active members in the collective, though Alliance 412 hinted that there will be further announcements later in the week regarding that question.

There is a working connection between both major sports programs, the athletic department as a whole, and Alliance 412. Both Jeff Capel and Pat Narduzzi appeared in the promotional video for the Oakland Originals launch, as well as many former Pitt star athletes.

“She knows its a very important initiative and for all the success that she’s built and for her to continue on the trajectory that she is, NIL is going to be a big factor in that,” Pelusi said on Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke’s stance on the program.

There are still some questions that will need answered about the sustainability, the funding, and the participation in the whole collective. Having said that, it’s clear Pitt is starting to take NIL seriously and has a plan in place for all of its athletes to benefit monetarily off their own brand. Alliance 412 seems to be doing the leg work in allowing athletes to create financial opportunities for themselves.

The world of college athletes has certainly changed a lot in the past three years. While conference realignment is dominating the recent headlines, there is still a lot to unpack with NIL since it is still relatively new.

Alliance 412 explaining its mission at least bridges the gap between keeping NIL a taboo subject and making it part of the out-in-the-open reality in intercollegiate athletics. If we know anything it’s that NIL is here to stay, and Pitt is at least trying to make a move to remain in the pack.

“From recruitment, to retention, to the transfer portal, they’re kind of all the buckets we really need to focus on if we want to continue to be at the top of the country in what we do,” said Pelusi.