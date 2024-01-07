Pitt’s 2024 roster will include a transfer quarterback from Alabama.

Eli Holstein, a native of Louisiana who spent two years with the Crimson Tide, is joining the Panthers as a midyear transfer after entering the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Holstein formally committed to Pitt on Sunday during a visit.

Holstein signed with Alabama as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. He was ranked as the No. 147 overall recruit in the class and the No. 9 pro-style quarterback prospect.

As a three-year starter at Zachary High School, Holstein threw for 7,014 yards, 62 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions, and he also rushed for 1,233 yards and 30 touchdowns. His best season was his junior year, when he threw for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns - and rushing for 14 additional scores - to lead Zachary to the Louisiana Class 5A State Championship.

As a senior, he threw for 2,153 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for nine additional scores.

That performance drew interest from across the country, and after a nine-month commitment to Texas A&M, Holstein flipped to Alabama, choosing the Tide over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford and Utah.

In his lone year at Alabama, Holstein did not appear in any games, but he did distinguish himself working on the scout team throughout the season. He entered the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt in 2023.

Holstein joins a Pitt roster that is currently projected to return redshirt juniors Christian Veilleux and Nate Yarnell and redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach at quarterback.