Day-to-day contact with Alabama DB
Antwon Fegens Is a 6’2” and 185-pound cornerback out of Oxford (AL). He currently holds a Pitt offer and hears from the Pitt coaching staff quite often. Fegans talked to Panther-Lair.com to update ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news