Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Akron CB excited for Pitt offer

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt had a big group of recruits at Heinz Field for the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, and while roughly a dozen came in already holding offers from the Panthers, the coaches added one more to that li...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}