Donovan McMillon transferred to Pitt in search of a better opportunity and also a chance to play closer to home. McMillon was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of Peters Township High School and garnered a lengthy offer sheet and ultimately chose to play for the Florida Gators.

Following two seasons in Gainesville, McMillon chose to return home and it made sense on the surface. Pitt was losing both of its starting safeties to the NFL and a chance for playing time was there. McMillon did not win a starting job out of fall training camp, but he’s forcing the issue right now.

Pitt’s defense struggled in the first half in the team’s 27-21 loss to Cincinnati last week, but they came out better after halftime and even did enough to give the offense the ball back late in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead.

The defense buckled down schematically, but also from a personnel standpoint. McMillon received more playing time down the stretch and produced a career-high eight tackles against the Bearcats in his first extended look playing in Pitt’s base defense.

“It was really exciting going out there, but once I got in the mode, two or three plays in, I felt comfortable and just got to play my type of ball,” McMillon told reporters after practice on Tuesday.

Pitt has started Javon McIntyre and PJ O’Brien in both games thus far at safety, but McMillon received more and more playing time last week, and that could even carry over into Saturday’s game against West Virginia.

“Donovan played well,” Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bate said of the Pitt safety. “Donovan had a good game, came in, did what he was supposed to do the way he was supposed to do it. As I always say, that’s a good competition there, and the best one this week will start.”

Pitt only surrendered 108 yards in the second half against Cincinnati and just one touchdown, which came on a short field due to a turnover by the offense. The Panthers were gashed in the first half and even allowed Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner to rush for 100 yards, but after halftime McMillon thought the biggest change was simple fundamentals.

“We just had to continue to be physical and coming in and fitting our gaps and just play as a team,” he said of the second half swing. "It felt like we came out a little slow and we came out (in the second half) and punched them in the mouth and we were this close to taking it back from Cinci.”

McMillon worked at Pitt’s boundary safety position, which is a spot that is a little more friendly to coming up and making plays in run support. It’s part of the reason he was able to come up with eight tackles last week and it’s an aspect of the game he enjoys.

“Of course,” McMillon said when asked if he likes that role on the defense. “I get that from my wrestler background being able to fit gaps, shoot holes, and make aggressive tackles.”

McMillon was once a successful wrestler in high school, and even placed second in the PIAA state tournament back in 2020. He like the physical aspect in football, and believes that will be a key this weekend against West Virginia.

“Just be physical, it’s going to be a brawl, obviously, that’s why the name is like that,” McMillon said of the keys for this weekend. “It’s going to be all four quarters and it’s going to be physical.”

West Virginia enters Saturday's showdown with an identical 1-1 record as Pitt, and we all know that the old cliché will ring true that you can probably throw the records out the window in this game. Pitt and West Virginia played a spirited four quarter classic last year with the Panthers prevailing late 38-31. Saturday’s matchup could be another close game, with the Panthers currently sitting as a slight one-point favorite. It’s not out of the ordinary for a rivalry game expected to be close. Even though it’s McMillon’s first time playing in it, he’s already getting a taste of what the brawl will be like.

“We’re playing all of the West Virginia music, every day, at all times, just making sure that is so annoying that whenever we get out there we’re going to punch them in the mouth,” he explained.

McMillon should get more opportunities to do just that after last week’s performance. His head coach took note of his showing and said the chance will be there for more playing time.

“Again, that's what we're waiting to see,” Pat Narduzzi said of the safety rotation. "That's why you try to figure out who those guys are and what they're doing and how they're playing, but he played good, and there's no question about it.”

McMillon’s journey had a stop in Gainesville, but now entering his third game with Pitt he can already start to play a prominent role for a program he grew up watching.

“It’s been surreal. It’s been amazing,” McMillon said of playing for his hometown program. “I can’t believe I’ve had this opportunity to go out there and show out for Pitt.”