Quintin Wirginis is unique.

He’s a fifth-year senior, but he didn’t take a redshirt until his fourth year in the Pitt program.

He has played in more games than any other Pitt linebacker, but he hasn’t made a start.

He missed the entire 2017 season due to injury, but his absence wasn’t totally a matter of bad luck.

He hasn’t played in a game since December 2016, but he is being looked at as one of the Panthers’ most important players head into this season.

“He should have a huge year,” linebackers coach Rob Harley said last week. But while the expectations are high and the challenge is considerable, Wirginis is propelled by a second chance - an opportunity to play a full senior season after seemingly wasting some or all of it away.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Wirginis said. “I learned a lot this past year but I’m so excited to be back. It’s the time of my life out here. I really feel like I’m like a little kid again playing. I love being with the guys. I’m loving this whole thing.”

Wirginis probably entered training camp last August with a pretty solid set of goals: he was going to be Pitt’s middle linebacker, he was going to lead a young defense and he was going to position himself for a shot at the next level.

But he also entered training camp with something other than expectations hanging over him: a three-game suspension for offseason transgressions that would keep him out of the opener against Youngstown State and the two huge non-conference games against Penn State and Oklahoma State.

Wirginis knew those first three games were out of reach, but he still had high hopes for the final nine until an injury at the end of training camp erased those, too.

“I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason,” Wirginis said last week. “At the time I was really upset about it, going into senior year. But like I said, I took it in a positive way, a way for me to grow physically, mentally, spiritually and I think I have over this past year.”

Growth is a key theme for Wirginis, after personal mistakes and an injury took away his chance to step into a prominent role. He was a lightly-recruited linebacker prospect out of Fox Chapel in Pitt’s 2014 class and spent the next three years as Matt Galambos’ backup at middle linebacker. Wirginis played in 38 games over that span, but never started and only saw his role increase in 2016 when he served as a key figure in Pitt’s third-down package.

Those special duties led to the first four sacks of Wirginis’ career, but he was still looking forward to 2017, when Galambos would be gone and he could step into the starting job at middle linebacker.

Then came the suspension and the injury.

“I leaned on my faith a lot, number one, and family. I can’t say that anyone really had a negative impact on me. I have my teammates here, I love every single one of my teammates and coaches; I’m so thankful for them. They never put me down. They were right there backing me up the whole way, so I’m very grateful for that.”

Fortunately for Wirginis, he never redshirted in his first three seasons, leaving the option open to redshirt in 2017 and return for a fifth year. It was an option, although Wirginis says he spend much time thinking about it.

“There was no doubt in my mind,” he said. “Coming back, finishing here with Pitt, being the best college football player I could be right now has always been my goal and it will be my goal. Going into this season, that’s all I can think about: being the best player I can be, and that’s how I’m going to leave my mark.”

And Pitt could greatly benefit from having Wirginis, in the function of the middle linebacker, be an impact player. Last season, the Panthers were led in tackles by Oluwaseun Idowu, the “Star” linebacker who made 94 stops while playing to the wide side of the field.

Opposing offensive styles are always going to have an impact on which players make the most tackles, but generally speaking, in a 4-3 defense like the one Pitt runs, the middle linebacker should - emphasis on “should” - be the leading tackler.

In recent years, though, that hasn’t always been the case. Idowu led the team last season and safety Jordan Whitehead was tops in 2015. Galambos did have a team-high 85 tackles in 2016, but that was with Whitehead only playing nine games (and averaging more tackles per game than Galambos did).

Prior to Galambos in 2016, though, the last Pitt middle linebacker to lead the team in tackles was Max Gruder, who had 116 in 2011 while playing in Todd Graham’s hybrid scheme. In the years between Gruder and Galambos, Pitt was led by Whitehead in 2015, outside linebacker Anthony Gonzalez (81 in 2014) and safety Jason Hendricks (85 in 2013 and 90 in 2012).

Gruder also led the team in tackles in 2009 (safety Dom DeCicco was the team leader in 2010), and before 2009 was an incredible four-year run that saw H.B. Blades and Scott McKillop average 139 tackles per season out of the middle linebacker spot.

The offenses Pitt faces will certainly play a role in which positions have opportunities to make plays, but Harley thinks Wirginis brings plenty to the table.

“He should have a huge year, not because we’re doing anything different; it’s because he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position,” Harley said. “He’s heard it over and over and over again. He’s become more mature. And for us, this year, it’s not so much him being a better player; it’s his leadership role that will be new for him. It’s not playing; it’s leadership.”

“He’s just so composed at that spot,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said last week. “He can make a lot of different calls. He can get us lined up a little bit better than what we were last year. He’s a leader and he’s a great communicator.”

Leadership and communication are key terms with Wirginis this season. He doesn’t have as much starting experience as the outside linebackers, Idowu and Elijah Zeise, or even Saleem Brightwell, who replaced him at middle linebacker last season.

But he’s the inexperienced player with veteran experience, 38 games played with no starts, a fifth-year player who missed all of last season and is one of the leaders of the defense.

That’s the unique expectation on Wirginis this season - along with 100 or so tackles - and it’s one he embraces.

“It’s one thing, as a player, hearing from a coach. It’s another thing hearing from a player, a guy who’s been out there, has done the reps that you’re doing, has gone through the training, waking up with you every morning.

“I think it’s really important for, especially young guys, to stay consistent with them in your behavior and the way you carry yourself, because hearing it from an older guy - I know, for me, had a big impact on me as a young guy.”