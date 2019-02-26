Five days ago, Jared Wilson-Frame didn’t quite welcome an upcoming week-long break between games.

“I want to play right now again, if you ask me,” Wilson-Frame told reporters last Wednesday in the moments after a 73-65 loss to Georgia Tech, a loss that extended Pitt’s losing streak to 10 games.

Five days later, that sense of urgency, that eagerness to end the streak is still there, but now it’s assisted by more well-rested, perhaps more-prepared bodies.

“After have all these days off, it has been very good for our bodies,” Wilson-Frame said Monday. “Everybody was a lot more explosive in practice (Monday). We had a lot more energy, and it was good to see.”

Pitt will be entering Wednesday's home matchup against Clemson with an inordinate amount of rest. The week-long break is the longest time off Pitt has had since ACC play began this season, having regularly played most conference games with three or four days in between.

After arriving back into Pittsburgh from Atlanta at around 4 in the morning on Thursday, Pitt coach Jeff Capel gave the team that day off. Pitt spent Friday and Saturday focusing on conditioning and individual work before another day off and then a practice on Monday.

“We tried to really just concentrate on us,” Capel said Monday. “Hopefully we’re a little bit fresher and little bit healthier as we head into this final stretch.”

The importance of conditioning in the home stretch is something Wilson-Frame can personally attest to. Around this time last season, Wilson-Frame said he stopped paying attention to what he was eating and saw his weight go up as his play and conditioning faltered.

Since then, the senior wing focused on losing weight over the offseason and maintaining it. Throughout this season, and especially during the losing streak, Wilson-Frame has seen his play improve.

“We’ve just been focusing on making sure that we refine our skills on the court, while maintaining our endurance at the same time,” Wilson-Frame.

For this Pitt team, refining its skills and maintaining its endurance might not be mutually exclusive. Better conditioning has helped Wilson-Frame boost his shooting efficiency, his ability to stay fresh later in games allowing him to maintain his shooting form throughout, his field goal percentage and three-point percentage jumping from .375 and .320 to .418 and .390 this season.

The hope for this Panthers team is that fresher legs might have a similar effect on its free throw percentage. Typically solid from the line, Pitt has seen its free throw percentage crater recently, the most jarring example coming against Georgia Tech, when Pitt shot 20-of-38 from the line.

In the two previous game, Pitt shot 18-of-27 against Virginia Tech and 7-of-12 against Boston College.

“At times we’ve shot the ball really, really well from the free throw line. We’ve been a pretty good free throw shooting team for a good part of the year,” Capel said. “But we just had some moments, and it’s almost like it becomes contagious.”

The recent struggles from the line haven't brought Capel to direct his team to spend more time on free throw shooting in practice, as he said that’s already something Pitt spends plenty of time on. Instead, Capel is focused on refining the little things, on continuing to ingrain habits he sought to ingrain from the moment he arrived at Pitt.

A more veteran team, Capel said, might look to make some major changes in the face of a significant losing streak. But given the youth of his team, Capel is not afforded such an option.

“I just don’t think we’ve done the things necessary to be able to finish. Whether it’s making free throws, whether it’s getting one rebound, whether it’s stepping up and making a shot,” Capel said. “And we have to change that. That has nothing to do with luck. We have to change it.”

By Capel’s estimation, the best way to change that is by hammering in day by day on the basics. For a Pitt team that isn’t playing for any sort of postseason tournament, Capel has his team focusing simply on getting better, on trying to continue to lay the groundwork for future success.

“I think we’re getting better. It’s just not equating the wins right now,” Capel said. “And hopefully during this last four game stretch, but especially on Wednesday, we can take another step forward and make the plays necessary in order to equate to a win.”