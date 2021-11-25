Addison takes personal accolades in stride

Jordan Addison is perhaps the most composed player on the Pitt football team when he addresses the media. He seemingly never overreacts to anything, and that calm yet stern confidence has allowed him to become one of the best players in college football this season.

Addison currently has 74 catches for 1,272 yards and 15 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign. He is coming off of a game in which he caught 14 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns. In the context of Pitt football history, Addison’s performance in Pitt’s 48-38 win over Virginia and his 2021 season overall is on par with some Panthers legends like Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Bryant.

It was not much of a surprise earlier this week Addison was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver. David Bell of Purdue and Alamaba’s Jameson Williams are also in the running. Addison has more yards and touchdowns than the other two finalists heading into the final regular season week of the season.

The star sophomore wide receiver brushed off being named a semifinalist a few weeks ago, and he did not overreact much after learning about this week’s honor.

“There’s no story this time, but being a finalist is different than being a semifinalist,” Addison told reporters following Pitt’s practice on Wednesday. “One of three, going to stay in attack mode because I know the other two that’s in the finalists are still working. So I’ve got to make sure I outwork everybody.”

Addison continues his torrid pace and has some all-time program records within his grasp with three more games left in the 2021 season. He needs 23 more receptions for the most-ever in a single season for a Pitt receiver to pass Maurice Ffrench. He is exactly 400 yards short of Larry Fitzgerald’s single season mark, and is seven touchdowns shy of tying the former Pitt great, who set both of those marks in 2003.

“He’s definitely going to remembered here for a very long time,” Pitt senior wide receiver Tre Tipton said of Addison.

Tipton has been with the Pitt program since 2015. He has shared a wide receiver room with current NFL star Tyler Boyd, so he knows a thing or two about good wide receivers. Tipton believes Addison is at the top of the list.

“He’s probably, honestly, the best talent that I’ve ever been around personally,” he said.

Addison has been a factor since the first game of his freshman season. He led Pitt in receiving in 2020, but has taken it to a whole new level this season. The Maryland native has kept to working hard, and staying focused.

“Every week is a new opportunity for me,” Addison said as Biletnikoff voting comes to an end in the next few days. “I’m not thinking about it as an award. I’m just trying to make sure I go out there and put myself in a position to help the team win. When we win as a team, then all the accolades will come.”

That mindset really exemplifies what his teammates see in him as well.

“The kid is humble, but not only is he humble he’s a hard worker,” Tipton said of his teammate. "You tell him to do something once, he understands it and he’s going to get it done.”

Addison’s play in 2021 has led Pitt to having one of the most prolific offenses in college football. The Panthers are third in the nation in scoring with 43.9 points per game. The team will put its 9-2 record on the line this Saturday, against a 5-6 Syracuse team trying to play the role of spoiler, while also looking to become bowl eligible. Pitt has the ACC Coastal division clinched, but will be looking to win 10 games in the regular season for the first time since 1981, a feat that has the attention of the current Panthers team

Addison’s focus is on the task at hand this week, not individual accolades or next week’s ACC Championship.

“It’s another game, so that means it’s a big game,” Addison said of Pitt’s game against Syracuse. “I know I’m not looking ahead so I’m going to make sure that the receivers aren’t as well. We’ve got to go 1-0 everyday this week, not just on Saturday. We’re going to make sure we’re doing everything we can on and off the field to be successful.”