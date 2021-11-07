Addison, Pickett back on track

DURHAM, NC — Jordan Addison did not think he had to overstep out of his normal role on Saturday. Pitt was without wide receivers Jaylon Barden, Taysir Mack, and Melquise Stovall, which limited the depth and put more attention on the star sophomore.

“I just played my role and did my job and the other receivers out there just stepped up and did a great job catching the ball and filling in their roles,” Addison said after Pitt’s 54-29 win over Duke.

Perhaps with Addison, his role is simply just being a force on offense. The Maryland native hauled in seven passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. He was also credited with a rushing score as well.

Addison is approaching the 1,000 yard mark for the season, something a Pitt receiver hasn't done since Tyler Boyd was wearing blue and gold. His 11 touchdown receptions are the most by a Pitt receiver since Larry Fitzgerald caught 22 back in 2003. He’s being mentioned among some Pitt greats, and it’s warranted with the season he is having.

“It means a lot,” Addison said of being talked about with Fitzgerald and Tyler Boyd. “As a recruit coming in, that’s what everyone dreams of, so I can’t even explain the feeling to you guy guys how I feel.”

When asked if he deserves more national attention, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi did not hesitate.

“No question about it."

It’s hard to argue against it. Addison now has 54 catches for 986 yards and 12 total touchdowns on the season. Pickett has garnered most of the attention on the Pitt football team in 2021, but the Pitt quarterback recognizes the play of his favorite receiver.

“He’s having an incredible year, something that I think we all saw coming on the team with how hard he works,” Pickett said of Addison. “I think that’s kind of the caliber of player he is. He’ll just continue to get better and improve.”

The Pitt offense did not stress without the presence of three receivers in the regular rotation. Rather, Pickett spread it around and threw for 416 yards. 11 different players caught a pass in Pitt’s win on Saturday.

“Knowing that you don’t have three guys, you’ve got to spread the ball around and some younger guys had to step up,” Pickett said. “Jaden Bradley did a great job. He’ll just continue to get better. He’s a guy who I think has a really high ceiling. I’m excited to see his improvement now that he’s going to get a lot more reps in practice.”

Saturday represented a sense of getting back on track between Pickett and Addison. After a few miscommunications last week that resulted in a pair of interceptions against Miami, the duo looked like they were back in harmony.

“We had a little mess up last week so we were really focusing on getting back on the same page and he knows my speed now and everything is just clicking for us on offense,” Addison said.