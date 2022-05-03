Addison officially enters transfer portal

Following days of speculation, Pitt star wide receiver Jordan Addison has officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Addison reportedly submitted his paperwork on Friday evening, and his request was processed today.

Rumors began to surface on Friday that Addison, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, was exploring a potential transfer from Pitt. Given his high profile alone that rumor caused a stir across the college football landscape. The nature of his transfer and potential destination took it to new heights, however.

Rumors circulated that Addison would be transferring to USC and would have an NIL deal in place if he were to transfer to the Trojans. Given that he was not yet in the transfer portal, it was unclear how an NIL deal would have already been in place while he was on scholarship at Pitt.

After entering his name in the portal, Addison does have the option to return to Pitt next season, though that would seem unlikely at this point

Addison enjoyed a breakout season at Pitt in 2021. The sophomore wide receiver hauled in a school-record 100 receptions. He amassed 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison became Pitt's third-ever Biletnikoff Award winner, given to college football's top wide receiver, following in the footsteps of Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Bryant for his 2021 performance.

Pitt landed Addison as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 out of Maryland. While other top programs had recruited him as a defensive back, Pitt chose to pursue him as a wide receiver and it proved to pay off immediately. As a freshman in the 2020 season, Addison quickly became Pitt's top receiver and posted 60 catches for 666 yards and four touchdowns and was named a freshman All-American by multiple outlets.

Addison leaves Pitt sixth all-time in school history in total receptions and touchdowns with 160 career catches and 21 receiving scores. Pitt returns 16 starters off of last year's ACC Championship team, and Addison figured to be a key component towards Pitt's title defense in 2022.

There were reported efforts over the weekend to talk Addison out of his decision to transfer with Pitt coaches and players, along with alumni and donors consoling him over his potential decision. In the end, Addison has officially opted to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining in his college career. USC seems like a likely destination, though more schools may get involved now that his name is officially in the portal.

Addison's transfer caused a national stir among college football media. Given that he was not in the transfer portal and had a reported NIL deal north of a million dollars waiting for him at his next stop, it raised questions about potential tampering. But in large part, the bigger issue seemed to be on the NIL end of the matter, to which there appears to be very little regulations, if any at all put forth by the NCAA.

The NCAA opened the transfer market recently, and all players now have a one-time free transfer option, a change from the former rule that made for players to sit out a season at their new school. In addition to the transfer ruling, the NIL legislation was passed ahead of last season allowing college athletes to profit of their own name, image and likeness - two major changes to college athletics all at once.

In less than a year's time, higher profile schools appear to be using those rules to their benefit to funnel top talent to their program without repercussions or following the standard transfer procedures. In addition to the Addison saga, University of Miami basketball star Isaiah Wong also created a stir recently with the NIL laws last week. He reportedly asked for more money or threatened to transfer in what seems will be the first of many such requests across college athletics by star athletes.

The NCAA's NIL laws differ from state to state and conference to conference, thus allowing confusion and uncertainty among what is and isn't allowed. Mark Emmert, the longtime NCAA President announced his retirement last week. Emert will remain in office until June of 2023 or until a replacement is hired.

Given the developments surrounding Addison and Wong from this past week, two high profile athletes using the laws beyond what the NCAA likely had envisioned with the NIL, it will be interesting to watch how this whole system is approached in the years to come under new leadership by college athletics' top governing body.

Will universities admit that student athletes are employees of the school, or will it remain unregulated by donors spending money through NIL efforts to attract top talent? The events of the past week have raised plenty of questions on the matter.