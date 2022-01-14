Addison: 'I’m going to finish my career here'

When Brennan Marion left Pitt for Texas, the question started being asked:

Would Jordan Addison follow his receivers coach to the Longhorns?

The answer, according to Addison, is definitive.

"I’m here at Pitt. It’s where I’m staying at. I’m going to finish my career here," the Biletnikoff Award winner told Panther-Lair.com. "So, for everybody wondering, I’m at Pitt. Hail to Pitt. "

Hear from Addison about his 2021 season, his preparation, the offseason rumors and a lot more on this special episode of the Panther-Lair Show presented by WellHive.