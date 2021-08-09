Addison adds more to his game

Jordan Addison showed a lot during his freshman season in 2020. The Maryland native led Pitt with 60 receptions for 666 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was one of the top freshmen wide receivers in the country, and heading into year number two, he is aiming to just be one of the top overall receivers in college football.

“What I did as a freshman, I thought it was a pretty good season but I left a lot of plays out there, so it just motivates me to just build off of it and do better,” Addison said on Friday for Pitt’s media day.

So how does Addison build off of that 2020 season? There are many ways he can go about it. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple believes Addison can take on a bigger role in the offense, and the belief is there for him to take on that responsibility.

“Well we just really played him in the one position last year,” Whipple said of Addison’s freshman season. “So now we expanded it where he’s playing on the outside and he’s playing on the inside. We started that in the spring and we’ve carried it on in the summer, so we put more on his plate and he’s understanding things that way. He really understands coverages better and he’s really just taking another step as a football player and he’s a really good football player obviously.”

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi agreed with that assessment his offensive coordinator gave.

“This year, we've got to be able to move him around, motion him and do different things so they can't find him,” the Pitt coach said of Addison’s role in year number two. “I don't know if there's a better guy to do that than Mark Whipple."

Still, the Pitt head coach sees more to Addison’s growth than just an X’s and O’s type of thing. He sees the sophomore communicating better as he embarks on his second college season, and being more of a vocal leader.

“He's a better communicator,” Narduzzi said of Addison. “I didn't know if he knew how to talk last year coming out of camp. Now the guy's like this media darling. He's gotten better in every respect.”

Addison’s career progression this year will be aided by the return of senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. The second-year player sees a huge benefit playing another year with Pickett throwing him the ball.

“It helps a lot because I don’t have to work on the timing with a new quarterback and in and out of different routes,” Addison said. “So him coming back and the leader that he is just makes it a lot easier for me.”

While Addison gets another year with the same quarterback, he will be working with a new wide receivers coach. Chris Beatty moved onto work in the NFL. Pitt brought in Brennan Marion to replace him, and the Panthers top-returning receiver has said he already likes working with the young and energetic Marion.

“He brought a lot of energy,” Addison said of his new coach. “We play a lot more faster and physical and we can play every play full-speed. He brings a lot of swag into the receivers room. We just look up to him.”