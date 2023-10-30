The Atlantic Coast Conference released its scheduling model for the next seven football seasons on Monday night. The league added California, Stanford, and SMU taking membership from 14 teams to 17 starting with the 2024-25 season. Given the uneven numbers, the league had to get creative in how it presented its schedule for the foreseeable future.

Pitt will have two protected rivalries for the next seven years and they are a pair of familiar opponents. The Panthers will continue to play Syracuse annually, a game that has been played every year since 1955. Pitt is also set to play Boston College on an annual basis. The Eagles were a longtime foe for Pitt back in the Big East, and prior to the arrival of the three new teams, were set to be a permanent rivalry on the schedule anyway.

The league did away with the two division alignment prior to this season and with the new 17-league set to debut next season, that format will continue with one 17 team league. The two teams with the best record will continue to meet for the ACC Championship at the end of the season. The championship game is slated to remain in Charlotte.

The ACC had four primary goals it wanted to accomplish when designing this schedule, given that the league now extends from coast to coat. The league’s stated goals were:

- Protect the regularity of play regarding meaningful matchups

- Mitigate travel

- Protect premium television inventory

- Continue with no divisions and the top two teams by conference winning percentage will meet in the annual ACC Championship game

Pitt now has its conference opponents known for the next seven years, but the 2024 schedule is now finalized. The only thing missing are dates, but Pitt’s 12 opponents are now known for next season.

Pitt’s home conference games include league newcomer Cal, along with Clemson, Syracuse, and Virginia. Pitt will have to travel to Dallas to take on SMU, along with other road dates at Boston College, Louisville, and North Carolina.

Pitt owns a 3-2 all-time record against Cal, though the last meeting has not taken place since 1966. The Golden Bears last trip to Pittsburgh occurred back in 1963. The Panthers trail the all-time series with SMU 3-2-1. Pitt and the Mustangs met in bowl games in 2012 and 1983, and the last regular season meeting happened in 1948.

Stanford is not on Pitt’s 2024 schedule, but the Panthers will play their first-ever conference game in California next season when they travel to Palo Alto to take on The Cardinal.

Of course prior to the addition of the three new teams, the league’s schedule still had some imbalance issues. Pitt joined the ACC in 2013 and had some games that have yet to occur and the new schedule will help make that happen. Wake Forest will make its first-ever trip to Pittsburgh in 2028. Pitt will play North Carolina State on the road for the first time as an ACC member in 2025.

Pitt’s complete 2024 schedule

Home

8/31 Kent State

9/14 West Virginia

9/21 Youngstown State

Syracuse

Virginia

Clemson

California

Away

9/7 Cincinnati

Boston College

Louisville

North Carolina

Southern Methodist





2025

Home

Boston College

Louisville

Miami

NC State

Away

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Stanford

Syracuse





2026

Home

Florida State

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

Syracuse

Away

Boston College

Louisville

Miami

Virginia Tech





2027

Home

Boston College

California

Duke

SMU

Away

Florida State

NC State

Syracuse

Virginia





2028

Home

Miami

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Away

Boston College

California

Clemson

Georgia Tech





2029

Home

Boston College

Clemson

Louisville

Stanford

Away

Duke

NC State

Syracuse

Virginia Tech





2030

Home

NC State

SMU

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Away

Boston College

Wake Forest

Louisville

Stanford