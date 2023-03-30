Israel Abanikanda came to Pitt as a three-star running back in the 2020 recruiting class. The Brooklyn native enrolled early and was one of Pitt’s most promising and exciting incoming freshmen that year. It was early in his time in Pittsburgh, March 6, 2020 to be exact, when the freshman from Brooklyn took a handoff and ran away from the defense on a lengthy touchdown run.

That particular run announced Abanikanda’s arrival to the program, and nearly three later he’s still running, only now for a chance to make it to the NFL. Abanikanda suited up at Pitt’s Pro Day on Wednesday, and the Panthers’ leading rusher from the 2022 season did not disappoint scouts just one month ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Abanikanda recalled that run from three years ago and had a grin come to his face when asked about it.

“I grew a lot from then,” Abanikanda said when reminiscing on that big run during spring ball three years ago. “I just knew how to really run back then. I didn’t know how to pass (protect). I had trouble catching, but I grew throughout the three years. I grew a lot and learned a lot of pass protection, who to pick up, assignments, how to really block, because I didn’t learn none of that through high school.”

Abanikanda’s journey at Pitt was an up and down one. After receiving that notoriety in spring ball back in 2020, he never really caught on as a true freshman. Abanikanda’s sophomore year was plagued by some nagging injuries and he also played in a pass-happy offense led by Kenny Pickett. It all changed in 2022 and he had a full season to showcase what he could do. He rushed for 1,431 yards and led the nation with 21 overall touchdowns this past season and earned first-team All-ACC honors along with some All-American recognition by numerous outlets.

Abanikanda was invited to the NFL Combine, but a February hamstring injury prevented him from running in front of scouts. He used Wednesday as an opportunity to showcase himself, and in true Abanikanda fashion, he ran with it.

Abanikanda’s 40-time drew a lot of attention from the NFL scouts on hand. All 32 teams were represented, and while his 40-time was not officially clocked, some there had his second run clocked somewhere between a 4.26 or a 4.32. Those numbers would have been the fastest or tied for the fastest among running backs at this year's combine. In addition to that he also posted a 41" vertical leap as well.

“Today was just a day for me to show out,” he explained. “I was motivated after not participating in the combine, so I know today was a big day for me, so I just wanted to show out.”

Abanikanda’s speed and athleticism jumps off screen when watching him play. His breakaway speed is probably the defining attribute to his game, but he said there were some doubts about that heading into his pro day.

“I actually was surprised when they talked about that," Abanikanda said of the questions about his speed. "So I was just like I’ll show out on my 40 and let them know,”

Abanikanda estimates he has been in contact with over 20 NFL franchises at this point of the process. He does not have a feel for which round he will be drafted, but that really does not matter to him.

“From my mindset, I just really wanted to get drafted, that’s my main goal since I was a kid,” he explained “just make it to a team and I’ll show them what I can do when I’m in the NFL.”

Abanikanda likely made himself some money at Pitt’s pro day. In addition to testing really well, he’s also very young for his class and position. Abanikanda recently turned 20 years old. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked if he was surprised about Abanikanda's ability to perform in a combine setting at a younger age then most prospects.

“I mean obviously he could have had another year, but he’s a grown man right now,” said the Pitt head coach.

It’s been a long time since that freshman from Brooklyn made a long run in a spring practice. Abanikanda knows that moment was part of the journey and that he has also grown significantly from it.

“When you saw that kid running for 80 yards, that was just me just running showing them I could run the ball, but now I’m a complete back,” he said. “I can do anything any coach wants me to do. I can do special teams. I’m a complete man and a complete back.”