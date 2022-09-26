For the second time in three weeks, Pitt junior tailback Israel Abanikanda has been named the ACC Running Back of the Week. Abanikanda posted 177 yards on 19 carries and had a career-high four touchdowns in a 45-24 win over Rhode Island. Abanikanda also caught a 19 yard pass and totaled 245 yards all-purpose with kick return yardage factored in as well.

"I'm not surprised because I know what I'm capable of," Abanikanda told reporters after his four-touchdown game. "I'm just going to keep working and try to do better."

Abanikanda has been racking up the yardage in the past three weeks. He has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games, the first Pitt player to do that since Darrin Hall recorded that feat in three straight games back in the 2016 season.

For the season, Abanikanda has rushed for 479 yards, which ranks him first in the ACC in that category, as well as sixth nationally. The Pitt tailback is also second in the country with 721 yards all-purpose through four games. His seven touchdowns lead the ACC and is two off the national leader.

"I usually don't look at stats or think about stats, I just keep pushing to be great," Abanikanda said after the Rhode Island game.

As a team, the Pitt offense has been more geared to the run than it has been in recent seasons. Pitt is averaging 181 yards per game on the ground after only posting 149 yards a season ago. It has not all been Abanikanda, either. The trio of Vincent Davis, Daniel Carter, and C'Bo Felmister combined for 83 yards on 18 carries last week, including an 18=yard touchdown run from Davis in the fourth quarter.

"Izzy has done a nice job," Narduzzi said after the Rhode Island game on Saturday. "When he pops through there, he can pop through as you guys see."

Abanikanda scored all four of his touchdowns on runs longer than 10 yards, including a 67-yard burst off the left side in the first quarter, which is good for his second longest run of the season.

Pitt could continue to keep the running game a priority this week. The Panthers welcome Georgia Tech for an 8:00 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins on Monday morning, which could lead to some turmoil within the team.

Georgia Tech also ranks 120th out of 131 teams in rushing yards allowed this season. The Yellow Jackets are giving up 209 yards per game on the ground, including 284 in a 27-10 loss to UCF last week.