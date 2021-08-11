Abanikanda is the talk of camp so far

Explosive.

That’s the word that keeps getting thrown around when Pitt players and coaches are asked to describe sophomore running back Israel ‘Izzy’ Abanikanda. The New York native displayed that kind of playmaking ability in the spring game back in April as he broke off multiple big runs that day.

As he heads into his second season at Pitt, Abanikanda is looking to make that same impact happen when the games start to count next month. There was some optimism surrounding Abanikanda at this time last year as an instant impact player, but he finished with just 95 rushing yards on 28 carries in 2020. He feels a change as he prepares for year two.

“Something that’s different is definitely mentally,” Abanikanda told reporters following Tuesday’s practice. “I learned a lot from the older running backs. They told me a lot and I started really listening and buying into what Coach Powell is saying. My freshmen year I wasn’t really buying in and stuff, but right now I’m really starting to buy-in and listen to every little detail he’s talking about and it’s working.”

His coaches are taking notice of his off the field improvements. Third year offensive coordinator Mark Whipple believes Abanikanda is playing with more confidence in his second fall camp and that's something he gained from participating in a full spring practice a few months, something he did not have as a freshman.

“He did a great job in the spring, made some explosive plays and gained some confidence,” Whipple said at the team’s media day. “I can see that that has carried over to today. He’s played with confidence.”

Abanikanda said he felt the impact of COVID shortening spring ball last year, and that left him with less time to learn and grow as a player from the mental side of things. The New York native has always had the physical attributes, but last year lack of knowledge kept him on the sidelines more often in 2020.

“Physically I was still a freshman, but I was getting stronger and bigger everyday and faster everyday, but mentally because of COVID I messed up the whole transition to learn the plays because I didn’t have a full spring last year,” Abanikanda said of his freshman season.

The learning curve to becoming a more complete football player appears to have clicked for the second year back. His knowledge of the game is catching up quickly and because of that, many feel Abanikanda will be the Panthers lead back this upcoming season.

“He’s much more comfortable in the run game and when you’re much better in the run game then you’ll understand what the line is doing, so he’s much more comfortable there,” Pitt running backs coach Andre Powell said of Abanikanda. “He’s much more comfortable with the pass protection and all the adjustments.”

Abanikanda noted when he got to Pitt in January of 2020, he was roughly 190 pounds. He said on Tuesday that he’s around 220 pounds. Even with the added weight, the running back from Brooklyn hasn’t lost a step.

“He sees a hole, he takes it for about 15, 20 and he’s gone,” Pitt offensive linemen Jake Kradel said. “He’s a guy that if you give him a crease, he’ll take it. He’s going to be a great addition for our offense this year.”

Even players on the opposite side of the ball have complimented his speed. Pitt linebacker Wendell Davis didn’t hesitate when asked about Abanikanda on Tuesday.

“He’s going to be a problem this year,” the junior linebacker said.

Abanikanda has a lot to prove on the field in 2021, but it’s hard to deny the waves he is making in the offseason. Even Powell admitted that.

“On paper he’s exactly what you want, weighs in excess of 215 pounds and can run the way he can run,” the Panthers assistant said. “So the expectations are high for him, and I think he’s accepting the challenge.”