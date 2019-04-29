Abanikanda on Pitt visit: 'It was amazing'
Pitt has been hosting plenty of talented players from the New York City area during the spring. One of the players that stopped by most recently was Israel Abanikanda, a 5’11” and 191-pound athlete...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news